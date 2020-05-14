Mighty in Macau: Muller’s WTCR double helps to make up for previous heartache

-

Yvan Muller has a love and loathing relationship with Macau. He claimed his first FIA World Touring Car Championship title there in 2008, 12 months after missing out when a technical issue struck on the final lap.

He also suffered title defeats in Macau to Gabriele Tarquini (2009) and Rob Huff (2012) while the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup crown was missed by three points in 2018 with his old nemesis Tarquini coming out on top instead.



But there was only joy for the French legend when Macau hosted the penultimate weekend of the all-action WTCR season in 2019 with Muller taking two wins in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



Having converted his First Qualifying DHL pole position into a Race 1 victory, Muller charged through from fifth on the packed grid to win Race 2, while sixth place in Race 3 would ensure he headed to Malaysia for the season super-finale the following month firmly in the fight to be crowned King of WTCR.



After making a clean start in Race 1, Muller’s bid for the top step of the podium was never seriously threatened. But it was a different story in Race 2 with Muller’s rapid getaway key to success on the Circuito da Guia.



With DHL pole-starter Yann Erhlacher and Thed Björk leading away from the front row in their Lynk & Cos, Muller shot away from fifth to pass both Guerrieri and then third-placed starter Kevin Ceccon well before the field were through Lisboa corner.



Then during that first lap, Ehrlacher and Björk both let Muller past to ensure the Frenchman would take the win and lead Cyan’s Lynk & Co-powered WTCR title push.



“Anything can happen at Macau and the most important thing is to qualify well, then do a good start and a good first lap,” Muller said following his Race 1 triumph. “Then you have to manage to go fast but not do any mistake. I just kept the gap of what I needed to be the leader without taking too much risk, because on this track even when you don’t take the risk you can crash.”



After winning Race 2, Muller said: “I knew if I wanted to have the opportunity to win, I had to pass the Alfa and the Honda, and then I knew it was my team-mates in front and the place would be clear, so I was very focused on that. But sometimes you make a fantastic start, sometimes you don’t and you don’t know really why, but this one was a good one.”



Keep visiting FIAWTCR.com today for more Macau memories including a replay of the WTCR All Access show broadcast following last season’s WTCR Race of Macau.

