Mighty in Macau: Priaulx ends his WTCR waiting game with his lucky Buddha in tow

-

Andy Priaulx joined the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID as a three-time FIA World Touring Car champion. But he had to wait until the third and final race of the Macau Grand Prix weekend last November to claim his maiden WTCR triumph.

The Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver got the drop on DHL Pole Position starter Rob Huff to take the lead off the line, then held back a four-car train for all 11 laps to secure his first victory in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, which he dedicated to his daughter Daniella, who turned 16 on race day (17 November).



His fellow Briton Huff was disappointed to miss out on what would have been his 10th race win at Macau, but he congratulated his rival afterwards. “It was a normal start – I’ve always struggled to get the Golf off the line. It is what it is. We were down on the straights as always. But it was a good race and to be beaten by Andy, I don’t mind really. It’s always enjoyable to race with him.”



A jubilant Priaulx, who secured his first WTCC title triumph in Macau back in 2005, said: “I had Rob behind me all the way and that guy is pretty special around here, so I was working hard the whole race. I still have my Buddha with me in my wash bag from 2005. I can’t wear it any more for the races because you are not allowed to wear necklaces or anything, but today I have two lucky charms: I have the Buddha with me and it’s my daughter’s 16th birthday. Every year I miss her birthday. She was born when I was racing in Macau, she came a month early and today’s her 16th birthday, so that was a special win for her.”



Priaulx was forced to work hard for his win, with Huff close behind him for most of the contest. But the Lynk & Co 03 TCR just had the edge over the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR on the long straights, with third-placed Jean-Karl Vernay in his Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport RS 3 LMS pressuring Huff lap after lap under braking at Lisboa. SLR Volkswagen’s two-time FIA World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson completed the four-car train at the front to finish on a strong note on his first visit to Macau.



Thed Björk ran in a lonely fifth for much of the race, but on the last lap sacrificed his position and points for Yvan Muller by dropping back. That elevated BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team’s Nicky Catsburg to fifth, with Muller sixth and Björk seventh. Muller won races two and three to boost his chances in what would now be a four-way title fight.



The fourth Lynk & Co of Yann Ehrlacher completed a successful weekend for the Chinese customer racing brand with eighth, ahead of Kevin Ceccon’s Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR. Esteban Guerrieri completed the top 10 at the end of a difficult weekend for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport but remained firmly in title contention, nine points behind Norbert Michelisz, who finished behind Tom Coronel in P12.



Keep visiting FIAWTCR.com today for more Macau memories including a replay of the WTCR All Access show broadcast following last season's WTCR Race of Macau.

WTCR The world champion who never was: Monteiro’s WTCR Fast Talk presented by Goodyear on hotels to YESTERDAY AT 10:00

The post Mighty in Macau: Priaulx ends his WTCR waiting game with his lucky Buddha in tow appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR On this day in WTCR history: Ma becomes first Chinese winner 12/05/2020 AT 04:00