Mighty in Macau: Vervisch gives Comtoyou its breakthrough WTCR moment on a special day for Tarquini

AUTO - WTCR MACAU - 2018

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

-

When Comtoyou Racing arrived in Macau for the first Guia Race to form part of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Car Cup in 2018, the Belgian squad was still chasing its breakthrough win in the category.

But that changed when Frédéric Vervisch delivered the team’s maiden WTCR victory to become winner number 15 of the inaugural WTCR season.

He pulled off a spectacular pass to demote DHL Pole Position starter Timo Scheider to claim the Race 2 laurels, taking the lead around the outside at the super-fast Mandarin turn.

Scheider took second with Yvan Muller third and Kevin Ceccon fourth in his Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta. Esteban Guerrieri and Yann Ehrlacher completed the top six respectively.

But while there were big wins in Macau two years ago for Vervisch, Guerrieri and Jean-Karl Vernay, it was Gabriele Tarquini who had the biggest cause for celebration when he beat Muller to the first WTCR title by three points.

Despite a troubled Second Qualifying in Macau leaving him outside of the top 10 for Sunday’s deciding races, Tarquini did just enough with a P10 finish in Race 3 to hand him the title in his BRC Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR.

“I have the memory nine years ago I was thinking to stop racing because what do you want to achieve more than a world title?” said Tarquini following the finish. “It’s probably the best time to stop, but I was thinking ‘why should I stop, I want to race. I have the adrenaline, I am not very slow, I can compete again.’ And I decided, because SEAT stopped, to start again with a private team in 2010, 2011, 2012 and then I was back in a Honda team. So I didn’t stop and this has been the greatest season. And I must also thank Hyundai for choosing me in the beginning, all the team, the mechanics and my team-mate. And I also want to congratulate Yvan, who made a great job through the season. He was my toughest opponent.”

Vervisch said: “We had a strong car on the straight. Our start was quite okay, I managed to overtake Ceccon and then I was behind Timo, but on the first lap he was pulling away so I thought it would be difficult. But on the second lap his pace dropped a bit and I thought it was a possibility to overtake. But it’s not easy, but I could just overtake before Mandarin. I said it was now or never, thanks to my great car, and then I think it was just about controlling the race and not making any mistakes because they were fighting. I am very happy and it’s great to be in front of these two legends. I am very happy for the team as well, for our first victory.”

Keep visiting FIAWTCR.com today for more Macau memories including a replay of the WTCR All Access show broadcast following last season’s WTCR Race of Macau.

The post Mighty in Macau: Vervisch gives Comtoyou its breakthrough WTCR moment on a special day for Tarquini appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

