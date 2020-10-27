Early overtaking possible but patience is required:“Overtaking at the first corner is possible but from T1 until T5 it’s very difficult because T2-T3 is flat out.”



Risks might not be rewarded:“After T5 we enter the second sector, which is also very technical. It’s very risky to try the overtake at T7 because you are braking with load on the car and it’s not very easy.”



The Corkscrew in opposite:“T8 and T9 is like the Corkscrew at Laguna Seca but you go from right to left, not left to right. Of course, it’s downhill and very nice to drive.”



Onwards to sector three:“T10 is a flat corner and not possible to overtake but then you arrive to the third sector. It’s only three corners but it’s very important. You arrive to the T12 and it’s possible to overtake because it’s a hard-braking corner and straight braking but at the same time it’s very tricky because exactly on the moment you are braking, you don’t see the apex, it’s a blind corner, very tricky.”



Things get important:“T13 is easy flat but T14 and T15 are honestly very important. It’s a slow part of the track but at the same time you have to really prepare the exit of T15 a lot because after you have this corner you have a very long straight to T16. Depending on your exit of T15 you can overtake or not at T16.”



Time to make a sacrifice:“You have to sacrifice T14 to have a very good exit from T15. On the long back straight, you are at more or less 250kph and you arrive to a very, very slow corner.”



From fast to slow:“The hairpin at T16 is in first gear maybe 60kph and you have to reduce from 250kph. On the TV it’s going to be very fun this corner with a lot of overtakes.”