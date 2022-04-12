After securing major title number 50 in March, the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup front-running Honda Civic Type R TCR is now a 125-time race winner.
Paula Rocca took the honour when he scored a commanding victory in the Coppa Italia Turismo at Mugello last weekend.
A graduate of the MM Motorsport Academy, Rocca started from pole position for the second of two races at Mugello and was barely challenged during the 25-minute contest.
The win was not only his first in the series, but also the first for MM Motorsport – one of the most successful teams in the history of the Civic Type R TCR – in 2022.
Rocca had qualified fifth on Saturday and moved up a spot to take fourth at the chequered flag in the morning opener.
Of the Civic Type R TCR’s 125 wins, 20 have come in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, which is currently revving up for its 2022 season opener at WTCR Race of France in Pau from May 7-8.
