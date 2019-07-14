Mistakes happen: WTCR racers Ceccon, Ma forgiven

The costly mistakes by Kevin Ceccon and Ma Qing Hua at WTCR Race of Portugal have been blamed on the highly competitive nature of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Ceccon crashed heavily in Second Qualifying in Vila Real, while Ma lost a shot at winning Race 2 when he faltered while taking the ‘joker’ lap, settling for second place instead at the wheel of his Team Mulsanne-run Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR. He had been leading at the time.



Michela Cerruti, Operations Manager at Romeo Ferraris, the organisation behind the Alfa Romeo project, said: “Kevin and Qing Hua have done some mistakes during the weekend, but it is unavoidable in a series so dramatically competitive and where you are always at the limit.”

