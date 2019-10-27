Mixed fortunes for WTCR wildcards

Japanese wildcards Ritomo Miyata and Ryuichiro Tomita experienced mixed fortunes when they started a WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO race for the first time at Suzuka yesterday.

While Tomita completed Race 1 of the JVCKENWOOD-backed event in P20, fellow Audi Team Hitotsuyama driver Miyata stopped with a paddle-shift issue on hi RS 3 LMS.



It was a particularly frustrating outcome for Miyata, who lined up fifth on the grid following a superb display in Friday’s rain-hit First Qualifying.



Afterwards Tomita said: "My first experience of WTCR [showed] it was really hard racing. For me it was not a happy or good race, but I learnt a lot and maybe tomorrow I hope will be happy for us and we will still be fighting."

