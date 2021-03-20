Some of the many moments that make the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup great are being revisited ahead of the new season at FIAWTCR.com.





As part of the WTCR Cares programme established in 2018, significant contributions from WTCR drivers combined with funds generated through WTCR promoter Eurosport Events’ ‘€1 per racing kilometre’ initiative resulted in donations being made to healthcare facilities located close to the six venues that hosted WTCR events in 2020.



The beneficiaries of the WTCR #RaceToCare campaign were:



WTCR Race of Belgium:UZ Leuven University Hospital



WTCR Race of Germany:Maria-Hilf Hospital, Daun



WTCR Race of Slovakia:Dunajská Streda Hospital



WTCR Race of Hungary:Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Hospital and Outpatient Clinic, Budapest



WTCR Race of Spain/WTCR Race of Aragón:Hospital Comarcal de Alcañiz and Instituto de Investigacion Sanitaria Aragón



François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, said: “It was always our intention that when the time was right to return to racing after the first period of lockdown, we would do so with a clear purpose. Without hesitation, supporting the work of healthcare professionals was our number one priority. They are doing an unbelievable job in the fight against COVID-19 and without these dedicated people there would have been no international motorsport last year.



“Our target of raising €100,000 was our way of giving something back. By donating €1 for every kilometre completed by every all-season driver in every qualifying session and race in 2020, and by pooling together donations from WTCR drivers, we are so pleased that we were able to achieve our shared goal. However, the COVID-19 fight is far from won so the WTCR family will continue to support the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement and we look forward to announcing the next initiative under the WTCR Cares umbrella ahead of the 2021 WTCR season getting underway.”



Yann Ehrlacher, the King of WTCR after winning the 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup in a Goodyear-equipped Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR, explained why he and a number of his racing rivals got behind the WTCR #RaceToCare initiative. “The global pandemic changed everybody’s lives. That we could get back on track was thanks to all the men and women of the healthcare organisations around the world. The FIA WTCR family wanted to do something to say thank you and that is why we created the #RaceToCare programme because it was our turn to care.”



BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver Norbert Michelisz, the 2019 WTCR title winner from Hungary, added: “It was a fantastic thing we did. It showed we are one family and if there is something extraordinary happening we can stick together, even if we have fights on the circuit. It was fantastic to show how things can be carried out and it was never a question for me to take part, especially as some of the money went to a hospital in Budapest. I am very happy we could help.”



