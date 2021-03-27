Some of the many moments that make the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup great are being revisited at FIAWTCR.com ahead of the 2021 season getting underway.

Today it’s a look back to Zengő Motorsport’s race to be ready for the 2020 WTCR season opener at Circuit Zolder last September and Mikel Azcona’s standout fourth place finish at the Nürburgring Nordschleife later that month.



In a little over two weeks, the tightly-knit Zengő team readied three all-new CUPRA Leon Competicioń TCRs on the back of scant pre-season testing, brought on two WTCR rookie drivers – Bence Boldizs and Gábor Kismarty-Lechner – and has also gelled with new Spanish recruit Mikel Azcona.



The team’s hard work – which included repairing Azcona’s CUPRA following his retirement from Race 1 with a damaged radiator after it was hit by a stone – was rewarded in the Nürburgring rain.



“What a race, I’m very happy with the P4, a great race to be honest,” said Azcona at the time. “We were driving on the limit for the three laps even I crashed in the Karussell on the first lap behind Esteban [Guerrieri]. I hit the wall, the steering was a little bit moved but I could continue and after I catch Esteban really a lot. I was on his rear bumper and I decide to wait until the last straight because I knew the CUPRA is faster than the Honda. We overtook on the last lap and I’m very happy with the work of Zengő Motorsport and the CUPRA guys.”

