Some of the many moments that make the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup great are being revisited at FIAWTCR.com.

Today it’s a look back to Tom Coronel’s sensational victory in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Slovakia last October.



Coronel, in a Goodyear-equipped, Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS, made a great start from seventh on the grid to rise to second place on the opening lap. He then took the lead from Esteban Guerrieri’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR through Slovakia Ring’s long right-hander in the closing stages.



“I knew I had a chance, we have always been fast here,” said Coronel, who last won a race at world level in 2016. “I knew I had to manage the tyres. Finally! You are always working for this, we have a good car and we have done the testing – and it was time.”



On his pass for the lead, he said: “I saw the gap and boom! It is what we are always fighting for. I had a mega start, then I was on the grass!”



And there was more cause for Comtoyou celebrations when Gilles Magnus completed a one-two for the Belgian squad.



“Congratulations to all the team,” said Magnus. “We had a victory this morning with Nate [Nathanaël Berthon] and now we have a one-two. It’s not a miracle, it’s down to hard work. I made a poor start, but I took some risks in the first corners and I was P3. Tom was quicker at the end and I didn’t want to attack and take any risks for the team.”



Coronel’s victory elevated him from sixth in the points to second, 25 points behind Yann Ehrlacher, who would eventually come out on top as the King of WTCR.

