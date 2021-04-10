Some of the many moments that make the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup great are being revisited in a series at FIAWTCR.com.

Today it’s a reminder of Honda-powered Attila Tassi’s breakthrough podium at WTCR Race of Belgium in September 2020.



The 21-year-old, who was driving for ALL.INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, had failed to finisher higher than fourth during his breakthrough WTCR season in 2019.



But his capture of third place in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Belgium last weekend means he ends his podium drought.



“Last year I had an opportunity to win a race in Vila Real, but unfortunately I had bad luck there,” Tassi said at the time. “But to start the season like this with an ALL-INKL one-three I think is very good, especially from my side.



“I was not expecting to start the season’s first race on the podium. It was a very good fight, sometimes I got close, but not enough. We had some brake performance issues, definitely when I was closer I was losing brake performance so I had to then back off a little bit.”



And the Hungarian didn’t have to wait long for his second WTCR podium after he finished in third place in the second of two races on the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife two weeks after the Zolder opener.



“I was hard defending from Thed [Björk] because I knew the Lynk & Co was certainly very fast, especially in the wet,” said Tassi. “But I made a stupid mistake and went offline into Turn 1, so I locked the front and he could cut under me, so that was job done for him, unfortunately.

