Some of the many moments that make the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup great are being revisited in a series at FIAWTCR.com.

Today it’s a look back to Mikel Azcona’s heroics at WTCR Race of Slovakia last October, when he completed an astonishing 34 overtakes in one day in his Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición.



The Spaniard was on attacking form for Zengő Motorsport in all three races at the Slovakia Ring, with his charge from P17 on the grid to fourth in Race 2 the highlight.



But he also excelled in Race 1 and Race 3, fighting through the order from P17 to eighth in the opening counter and P15 to fifth in the final race of the day.



“They were three very good races in which we have finished among the top 10 drivers,” said Azcona. “It was difficult because we had to pass a lot of cars, but I am very happy with the results we have achieved. We have been fighting with the leading cars and the feeling is very good. We are moving forward in a positive way and by leaps and bounds. In Zolder we were in the last places and now we are fighting with the leaders. We have to keep improving and growing. The objective is fighting for the victory in Hungary.”

