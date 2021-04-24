Some of the many moments that make the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup great are being revisited in a series building up to the 2021 season at FIAWTCR.com.

Today it’s a look back to Nathanaël Berthon’s long overdue maiden WTCR victory at the Slovakia Ring last October in his Goodyear-equipped, Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport RS 3 LMS.



The French flyer spent the first two corners of Race 1 running side by side with fellow front-row starter Nicky Catsburg, before the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR took the lead at Turn 3. But Catsburg soon started to struggle on a damp track that was drying quickly and Berthon swept into the lead on lap three to claim win number one of his WTCR career.



“Congratulations to the team, the car was amazing,” he said afterwards. “The start was not good because I was starting on the wet side of the track, but it could have been worse. I feel great on this track.”



Gabriele Tarquini rose from fifth on the grid to finish second in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai ahead of Jean-Karl Vernay (Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris), as Catsburg faded to a lowly P17 by the flag.



“Ninety per cent of the grid was on the same tyres,” said Tarquini, explaining how most chose slick Goodyears on the front and wet-weather Goodyears for the rear. “It was very exciting and very slippery at the start. I was looking to attack and took two positions in one braking at Turn 3, which was the key moment of my race.”



Vernay was delighted with his first podium for Romeo Ferraris. “It was a very difficult race, but we managed it well,” said the Frenchman. “I only lost one position from the start on the wet side of the grid, which was cool, but we managed P3. I’m super-happy for the team, they deserve this.”



Follow this link to watch one of the manymoments that makes WTCR great:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-i5eZ_aiTk&feature=emb_imp_woyt

WTCR WTCR season build-up Q&A: Nestor Girolami 19 HOURS AGO

WTCR CUPRA-powered Gene: WTCR provides a spectacular level of demand YESTERDAY AT 04:01