After recalling Esteban Guerrieri’s brilliant pass on Yvan Muller for the win at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife last week, today it’s a lookback to WTCR Race of Spain on November 1, 2020, and CUPRA-powered Mikel Azcona’s home victory at MotorLand Aragón.



The Zengő Motorsport driver’s Race 2 triumph from the DHL Pole Position also marked a first for the new CUPRA Leon Competición, delivered at the brand’s home race, and a first win for the team in five years.



“It’s unbelievable,” said Azcona, whose only previous WTCR victory was also in a reverse-grid race in 2019. “It’s amazing to win my home race. I had a good start, but the CUPRA is easy to start well. It was a comfortable race and we deserve it. It’s been a hard year for us and I want to thank the team and CUPRA. Now we have a car that can battle for more victories.”



Azcona made a perfect getaway from the lights to take a lead he would not lose, as fellow front-row starter Luca Engstler bogged down in his Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR.



From the second row, Yvan Muller made a strong start in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR to follow Azcona through Turn 1.



Muller would finish as a comfortable runner-up, ahead of fellow Lynk & Co ace Santiago Urrutia.



Follow this link to watch one of the many moments that make WTCR great:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwqJ_QRFkZ8&feature=emb_logo