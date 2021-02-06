Having waited 546 days without a victory in the WTCR, it all came good for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co’s Thed Björk when he took the chequered flag first in Race 3 at MotorLand Aragón.



Björk hadn’t won in the all-action series since WTCR Race of Netherlands at Zandvoort on May 19, 2019. But his barren spell came to an end when he headed home team-mate Santiago Urrutia for a long overdue triumph.



“At the start it’s so important to get out first into the free air because it changes your race instead of fighting from behind,” said the Swede, FIA World Touring Car champion in 2017, following his victory at the wheel of a Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR. “So for me it was perfect, that was my goal. Even if it wasn’t easy, I thought there was no way that anybody else was going to be on the right of me on the exit of Turn 1. It was the perfect start.”