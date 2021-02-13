This time last year, the prospect of Gábor Kismarty-Lechner competing in the series – and joining his fellow Hungarian Norbert Michelisz on the same grid once again – was nothing more than a “big dream”.



But when the 2020 WTCR season start was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the entry period reopened, Kismarty-Lechner seized his opportunity and secured a drive in a Zengő Motorsport-run, Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competitión.



“I am nearly 44 years old and I will make my debut in WTCR this year,” Kismarty-Lechner said last August. “I think that my example shows it’s never too late if you have a big dream.”



Although it was a big leap from mainly national-level events, Kismarty-Lechner scored points on four weekends out of six to place P20 in the final standings.



But he also got the chance to race against Michelisz again, proof that dreams do come true.



“I know him very well because we were racing together many years ago in the Suzuki Cup when he was the rising star in Hungary,” Kismarty-Lechner prior to the 2020 WTCR season getting underway.