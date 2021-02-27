Today it’s the turn of legendary racer and inaugural WTCR title winner Gabriele Tarquini, who ended his 2020 podium drought with second place in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Slovakia.



And the Italian did it the hard way in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team entry, rising up from fifth on the grid to finish second behind maiden winner Nathanaël Berthon.



“Ninety per cent of the grid was on the same tyres,” said Tarquini, explaining how most chose slick Goodyears on the front and wet-weather tyres for the rear. “It was very exciting and very slippery at the start. I was looking to attack and took two positions in one braking at Turn 3, which was the key moment of my race.”



Second place was as good as it would get for Tarquini at the Slovakia Ring as contact in Race 2 and Race 3 resulted in a double DNF.