Tiago Monteiro marked the completion of his comeback season with points finishes in two of the three races that made up the WTCR Race of Malaysia super-finale at the Sepang International Circuit last weekend.

Monteiro was embarking on his first full year of competing after he suffered serious head and neck injuries in a testing crash in September 2017.



In a year that included an emotional home win in Vila Real, the Portuguese finished Race 3 in sixth position to secure a top-20 placing in the final standings.



“I’ve ended the year with a solid points finish in difficult conditions, so that’s a decent way to finish things,” said Monteiro. “The Honda was nice to drive in the wet and as you can see, the car had the fastest lap in all three races, so the balance was good. I was hit hard by [Nicky] Catsburg in Race 1 and had bent steering, but I stayed out because I was on full wets and thought I could get an advantage if it rained more heavily. Eventually I had to retire. Race 2 was very wet and then in Race 3 I made up seven places, so that’s a good performance.”

The post Monteiro ends comeback year with more WTCR points appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.