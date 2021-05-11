Portuguese motorsport maestro Tiago Monteiro is expecting a “lot of action” when Circuito do Estoril hosts the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for the first time next month.

Estoril is taking over from Vila Real as host of WTCR Race of Portugal for 2021 on the same date of June 26-27 in response to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.



But the change of locations is expected to be for one year only after an agreement was reached for the WTCR to return to the streets of Vila Real for the next three seasons from 2022.



“I’m really sorry we can’t race in Vila Real this year, such an amazing place, full of special, special people and amazing memories of course for me,” said Monteiro, who won the last WTCR race at Vila Real in 2019 driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR and was also victorious when Estoril hosted the FIA World Touring Car Championship in 2008. “But we’ll be back next year and for at least two more years which is really brilliant news and I’m very excited about it.



“For now, I’m also very excited that we’re coming to Estoril this year. It’s a great track and I’ve won there in the past in the WTCC and in many other series. I’m sure there will be a lot of action.”



Monteiro, who fought back from serious head and neck injuries sustained in a testing crash in 2017 to win in the WTCR, is the only driver from Portugal to have finished on the podium in a Formula One grand prix, a feat he achieved at Indianapolis in 2005.

