Tiago Monteiro is hoping the Jeddah Corniche Circuit’s Short Track layout will be better suited to his Honda Civic Type R TCR as he bids to end the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with a points-scoring flourish.
Monteiro bagged a brace of P12s at WTCR Race of Bahrain last weekend but is hoping for more in Saudi Arabia next week (November 25-27).
Speaking following Race 2 in Bahrain, the LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler driver said: “I tried to fight and stay in the game, but it was a hard and frustrating weekend. Hopefully the Jeddah track configuration will be better for us.”
