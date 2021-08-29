Tiago Monteiro has never given up during his long and illustrious career and he’s not going to start now.

Monteiro took a weekend-best P10 in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Hungary and left the Hungaroring last Sunday evening 37 points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader in his bid to be crowned King of WTCR for the first time.



Reflecting on the fourth event of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season, the ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport driver said: “We anticipated that it was going to be a hard weekend, so performance-wise I think we actually exceeded expectations a bit even though we had such a heavy car. Qualifying was very tight and unfortunately that result affected the weekend a little bit.



“In Race 1 I was pushed out by a competitor and lost a few positions, then I spent the whole race with my team-mates. And in Race 2 I had another good start, but I was on the outside of the first corner – I didn't have a lot of choice with positioning – and contact meant I lost positions again.



“There's still a long way to go and we’re not giving up, so we’ll try to use the long break to prepare for a strong last part of the season.”



Monteiro began the 2021 season by winning Race 1 at WTCR Race of Germany in his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R. He was also leading Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal but was forced to pit when his car’s bonnet began to open.

