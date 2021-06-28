Tiago Monteiro has spoken about his home heartbreak in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The ex-Formula One driver was on course to win Race 2 at Circuito do Estoril in his native Portugal yesterday (Sunday) but dropped back when the bonnet of his Honda Civic Type R TCR began to open.



His delay let in ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport team-mate Attila Tassi for his first victory in the series after the young Hungarian resisted intense pressure from Hyundai-powered pair Jean-Karl Vernay and Norbert Michelisz.



“It’s character building, isn’t it?” Monteiro said following Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal. “First of all, I’m really, really happy for Attila. We’ve spoken about this moment for a long time and every time we are about to be on the podium together something happens. But I would have preferred a different way of course.



“I had a good start and Esteban [Guerrieri] had an issue, but I was really aiming for a good first lap and first braking. But he made my life easier. And then everything was going well – too well. So it was not meant to be, but the series is long and the good thing is we have a strong package, we have a good car.



“It’s a very unfortunate, stupid mechanical failure like this, it’s really annoying. It’s not acceptable almost at this level, but anything can happen and you cannot blame anybody. I’m very disappointed and frustrated, but it’s not the first time for me and my career. I’m sure tomorrow I will have forgotten about it and just focus on the next races. The good thing is we can all fight and we’ll keep that to the end. For tonight it will be a hard one to swallow and accept. Tomorrow will be another day.”

