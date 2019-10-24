Tiago Monteiro has paid tribute to his KCMG mechanics after they built up a new Honda Civic Type R TCR in the Suzuka paddock to ensure he’ll be on track when WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan begins on Friday.

Monteiro’s original car suffered extensive damage during a crash at WTCR Race of Ningbo last month, prompting KCMG to ready a replacement from a bare chassis it had brought to the season-closing events in Asia.



“The impact was pretty strong but there was no physical effects on myself,” said Monteiro. “On the other side my car was pretty damaged [so] I have a new chassis this weekend. It was hard for the mechanics because they had a pretty rough night in China and they arrived here a little bit earlier in order to prepare everything. But everything looks good, they are an amazing group of people so it should be good tomorrow.”



Monteiro will put his replacement Honda Civic Type R through its paces when Free Practice 1 takes place from 08h30-09h15 local time.



Image:Eurosport

The post Monteiro praises “amazing” mechanics for WTCR car fix appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.