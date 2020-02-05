Tiago Monteiro has revealed his watchwords for the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Monteiro claimed a heroic victory at his home event, WTCR Race of Portugal, during his comeback season following serious injury.



He starts 2020, his ninth season with Honda power, “fully recharged” as he bids for more WTCR wins and the coveted title.



“After this winter period, it's with fully recharged batteries that I'm looking forward to start this new season,” said Monteiro. “Concentration, determination and dedication will be my watchwords: it's time to fight for the title.”

The post Monteiro reveals his WTCR watchwords appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.