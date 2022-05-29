Tiago Monteiro will assist official WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup tyre partner Goodyear as it continues the exhaustive process of analysing and addressing the issues that led to Race 1 and Race 2 at WTCR Race of Germany not taking place for safety reasons.

The LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler driver backed the decision not to go ahead with the two races on the Nürburgring Nordschleife yesterday. And the Honda-powered Portuguese ace has already switched his focus to preparing for next month’s WTCR Race of Hungary.

“Racing being cancelled is rare and a last resort but safety needs to come first,” Monteiro wrote on Facebook. “We came to the Nordschleife to race and we leave with a bitter taste but we’ll come back stronger as now it’s time to focus in contributing to solve these tyre issues.”

Goodyear Racing yesterday confirmed it is “committed to conduct a full comprehensive technical analysis of the product as well as the tyre usage based on the race conditions in view of the future FIA WTCR race events of the season”.

