Tiago Monteiro reckons Attila Tassi is no longer his pupil but is equal as they prepare for season five of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Monteiro and Tassi have been team-mates for the past three campaigns and continue their Honda-powered partnership in 2022 after joining LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler.



During that time, Monteiro has provided crucial guidance and advice to Tassi, who scored a breakthrough WTCR victory at WTCR Race of Portugal last June and is expected to progress even further in 2022.



“To continue with Attila is great,” said Monteiro. “We got on very well from the beginning, we are really close, and we work well together. He's been evolving a lot; he's always been quick, but he is younger and at the beginning perhaps was a bit more raw. But now he's nearly there all the time. He's pushing me to my limits, which is good, and that's what you need. It's positive competition and I welcome that a lot.”



WTCR Race of France opens the 2022 season from 7-8 May. ClickHEREto find out how to buy tickets for the street racing spectacular.

