Monteiro thinking back to 2016 ahead of home WTCR return

Home hero Tiago Monteiro will be thinking back to 2016 when he contests WTCR Race of Portugal this weekend.

Having missed last year’s event while he recovered from serious head and neck injuries sustained in a testing crash in September 2017, Monteiro will be making an emotional return to the streets of Vila Real for the sixth event of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.



“I always enjoy racing at Vila Real because the Portuguese fans are some of the most passionate in the world and I really feed off their energy,” said the Honda-powered KCMG driver. “My victory here in 2016 is the most amazing moment of my touring car career, with thousands of people gathered around the podium and singing the national anthem. It would be incredible to repeat that this weekend, but honestly, we just have to see where we are come qualifying.



“As a team we took a pretty major step forwards at the Nürburgring, and if we can continue that trend, we’ll be looking okay. With 50 kilograms of compensation weight, however, that might be tough.”

