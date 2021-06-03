Tiago Monteiro’s 10th season as a Honda-powered touring car driver is go at WTCR Race of Germany.

Portuguese ace Monteiro’s Honda partnership began, fittingly, at WTCC Race of Japan in 2012 and continues to this day in a Honda Civic Type R TCR entered by ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport.



Ahead of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season opener, Monteiro said: “I'm very happy to again be part of the ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport line-up and proud that my association with Honda is entering a 10th season. I'm hoping to start the season on the front foot and carry the momentum forward from there. We know the competition will be strong and we won't know the real order until we start at the Nürburgring, perhaps even later than that, but we are confident in the package we have and I am hungry for the season ahead."



Monteiro’s team-mate Attila Tassi, who is preparing for his third season as a Honda Racing WTCR driver, added: “We can start knowing that both myself and the Honda Civic Type R TCR have gone well here for the past two years. I was pleased with my progress in the WTCR in 2020, finishing in the top three twice, so naturally this season my sights are set higher – the next step is to win a race."



Both Monteiro and Tassi showed encouraging form during today’s practice sessions with Tassi fourth quickest in Free Practice 1 and Monteiro matching the Hungarian driver’s achievement in Free Practice 2.

