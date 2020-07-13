Monteiro’s big Macau Pre-season Esports WTCR gamble pays off

-

Tiago Monteiro scored his first Pre-season Esports WTCR podium, charging through from P12 on the Macau Race 2 grid to finish third in his ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR.

At the virtual version of the Circuito da Guia, where he scored the first podium for a Honda Civic in the FIA World Touring Car Championship in 2012, Monteiro was rewarded for keeping out of trouble in last night’s incident-filled second race.

Having been caught up in Aurélien Comte and Tom Coronel’s clash on the run to Lisboa Corner in Race 1, which led to his instant retirement, the Portuguese safely negotiated a multi-car collision on the opening lap of Race 2, which eliminated his Honda-powered team-mates, by climbing from P12 grid slot to fourth.

He spent the majority of the race thereafter putting up a stout defence of that position, but gained third when Mikel Azcona stopped with a steering issue exiting the Melco hairpin on the penultimate lap.

Monteiro then resisted pressure on the final lap to guarantee third, which means he joins his fellow Honda Racing drivers Néstor Girolami, Esteban Guerrieri and Attila Tassi as a Pre-season Esports WTCR podium finisher.

It was also the second podium of the round for the virtual version of the Honda Civic Type R TCR, following Girolami’s own third-place finish in Race 1.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting a podium,” said Monteiro. “Macau is a gamble in real life and it proved to be exactly the same here virtually – anything can happen, and you just have to be on track and in the right place. The first race was a disaster; I was pushed and I crashed on the way to Lisboa, and that was it. In the second race, I tried to be a bit more safe, but there were still so many crashes. Thankfully, this time I was able to go through them. The big gamble of Macau paid off this time; it’s been a tough time on the sim in this championship, so I’m very happy with this podium.”

