Tiago Monteiro celebrated his 46th birthday by scoring points in both WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup races at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi on Sunday.

He placed P11 in Race 1 and Race 2 at WTCR Race of Italy driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR for LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler but could have finished higher up the order on each occassion.

“It was another frustrating day to end a frustrating weekend,” the Portuguese racer said. “It was similar to the Nordschleife weekend in a way with the tyres issues we had, but we decided to continue and race – to at least understand and find a cure for the problems.

“The supplier is trying hard to find a solution and we want to help them, but it’s nevertheless frustrating to have issues in both races when you put so much effort in. Points have been lost and wasted. I don’t think we’ll see the same issues at the remaining races because of the way the tracks are, but we need to stick together and work on a solution for the future. Hopefully at Anneau du Rhin, things start to go our way a little bit more, because so far it’s been a tough season.”

