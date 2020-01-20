Monteiro’s heroic comeback in WTCR never a one-year plan

Confirmation that Tiago Monteiro will continue racing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is another example of why his arduous recovery from serious injury was worth it.

Monteiro feared he might never driver again following his testing crash in September 2017. But he defied medical experts by returning to racing, with victory at his home round of the WTCR in Portugal last summer going down as one of the motorsport moments of 2019.



Earlier this month, Honda Racing announced the ex-Formula One driver would enjoy its support for a ninth season through a WTCR programme alongside Néstor Girolami, Esteban Guerrieri and Attila Tassi. It was another significant moment for the 43-year-old comeback hero.



“I didn’t come back just for one year,” Monteiro said. “All the efforts to come back, all my physical recovery, especially the neurological recovery was due to the fact I really wanted to come back [to] racing so I was doing everything possible in the shortest amount of time in order to be able to come back as soon as possible. If I didn’t have that goal maybe things would have taken a bit longer but I’m glad I did it that way.



“I wanted to be competitive and back [to] where I was, which was fighting for the championship. That wasn’t possible [last] year for [various] reasons, but I want to win the championship and I want to start the season right away with the best possible conditions to do it. People [still] see me as a competitive driver, my heart is here and this is the championship I want to win.”



Monteiro, who will race a Honda Civic Type R TCR during the 10-event WTCR season, ranks two of his notable achievements in 2019 among the best he’s experienced in his long and successful career.



“The win in Portugal and the pole position in Japan were some of the best feelings I’ve ever had in a racing car and I’m keen to add more successes this season,” he said.

