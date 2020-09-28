WTCR Race of Germany provided another opportunity for funds to be raised for WTCR promoter Eurosport Events’ #RaceToCare campaign, in support of the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement, in the fight against COVID-19.

Eurosport Events is donating €1 for every kilometre covered in qualifying and races by the all-season WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers at every event on the 2020 schedule. The WTCR drivers have also made substantial contributions with the aim of raising a combined €100,000 by the end of the current season.



Money raised will go to a health care centre located close to each venue visited.



More information can be found at:https://www.fiawtcr.com/race-to-care/