Attila Tassi doesn’t want his breakthrough victory in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup to be a one-off.

The 22-year-old from Hungary claimed his maiden top honours at WTCR Race of Portugal last month to shoot to second place in the provisional standings.



Speaking ahead of WTCR Race of Spain at MotorLand Aragón this weekend, the ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda driver said: “It's nice to head to the next round knowing I'm a race winner in the WTCR, but I don't want it to stop there. It hasn't been the most straightforward start to the season so to be second in the points is great, and it's a good target to try to keep hold of that this weekend.”



Tassi continued: “Of course, the consequence of our results in Portugal is a high compensation weight for this round and because of that we expect a tougher time at Aragón, particularly knowing what the pace was like last year, but even so we will push for the maximum this weekend.”

