Honda-powered Attila Tassi says his “motivation is high” as he prepares for a “steep learning curve” at the inaugural WTCR Race of Spain this weekend.
Tassi, part of the ALL-INKL.DE Motorsport WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup attack, has no experience of the 5.345-kilometre MotorLand Aragón circuit and will therefore travel from his Hungarian home at a disadvantage compared to his rivals.
“It will definitely be a steep learning curve learning the track for the first time during practice as I haven’t driven at the track before,” said the 21-year-old. “I've done the preparation work that I can before the start of the race weekend, but there is nothing as good as track time itself so it will be vital to get a clean run in during both practice sessions. I expect it to be a particularly tricky weekend considering we are likely to be hampered by the two main straights, but nevertheless motivation is high in the ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport camp and we will be pushing our hardest to replicate the strong results we have already scored this year."
Driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR on Goodyear tyres, finished in the top 10 in all three races at the Hungaroring earlier this month, but missed out on a home podium.
“I had my best start of the weekend in Race 3 but ended up without anywhere really to go, so I lost out to Tiago [Monteiro] – whose start was even better than mine – and then I had a big oversteer at Turn 1 which allowed Bebu [Girolami], and another car as a result, to get past me,” said Tassi. “Later, I was overtaken by another car who basically pushed me off the track, which I don’t feel was correct. We scored good points in each of them, but it was a shame not to end up with a podium at my home event. Still, it was a great weekend for the team, so well done to everyone and I’m pleased to have played my part in this.”
The post Motivated Tassi ready for Aragon WTCR learning curve appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.