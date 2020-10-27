Tassi, part of the ALL-INKL.DE Motorsport WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup attack, has no experience of the 5.345-kilometre MotorLand Aragón circuit and will therefore travel from his Hungarian home at a disadvantage compared to his rivals.



“It will definitely be a steep learning curve learning the track for the first time during practice as I haven’t driven at the track before,” said the 21-year-old. “I've done the preparation work that I can before the start of the race weekend, but there is nothing as good as track time itself so it will be vital to get a clean run in during both practice sessions. I expect it to be a particularly tricky weekend considering we are likely to be hampered by the two main straights, but nevertheless motivation is high in the ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport camp and we will be pushing our hardest to replicate the strong results we have already scored this year."



Driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR on Goodyear tyres, finished in the top 10 in all three races at the Hungaroring earlier this month, but missed out on a home podium.



“I had my best start of the weekend in Race 3 but ended up without anywhere really to go, so I lost out to Tiago [Monteiro] – whose start was even better than mine – and then I had a big oversteer at Turn 1 which allowed Bebu [Girolami], and another car as a result, to get past me,” said Tassi. “Later, I was overtaken by another car who basically pushed me off the track, which I don’t feel was correct. We scored good points in each of them, but it was a shame not to end up with a podium at my home event. Still, it was a great weekend for the team, so well done to everyone and I’m pleased to have played my part in this.”