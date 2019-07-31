MotoGP fan Ma ready to welcome Syahrin to WTCR

Ma Qinghua will be at the head of the queue to welcome MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO at the Sepang International Circuit in December.

Malaysian star Syahrin has been announced as one of three local wildcards for the WTCR / OSCARO season decider, which combines with the FIM Endurance World Championship to form the inaugural Races of Malaysia from 13-15 December.



Ma’s eagerness to be on the same grid as Syahrin stems from his liking of motorbike racing, as the Alfa Romeo-powered Team Mulsanne driver explained.



“I am a big fan of bike racing. The racing is amazing and in some point I feel it’s similar to WTCR because every race is quite close, very competitive and side by side all the time. If somebody can win it means the rider is really amazing.”



Ma isn’t the only MotoGP fan on the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID: Swede Daniel Haglöf has spoken of his admiration of category legend Valentino Rosso.



As well as taking part in the three races that make up WTCR Race of Malaysia on 15 December, touring car rookie Syahrin will contest the 8 Hours of Sepang EWC event on 14 December. Both events will feature action under the Sepang International Circuit’s newly-installed floodlights.

