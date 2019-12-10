MotoGP rider Syahrin completes first WTCR test ahead of double-header challenge

Malaysian MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin has completed his first running in the Hyundai i30 N TCR he’ll use to make his debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO at the Sepang International Circuit later this week.

He was in action during wildcard testing under the track’s newly-installed floodlights on Monday evening as he prepares to compete in both events that make up the Races of Malaysia weekend, namely WTCR Race of Malaysia and the 8 Hours of Sepang, a round of the FIM Endurance World Championship.



Speaking following his first stint behind the wheel of his Hyundai Team Engstler-run car, Syahrin said: “There are still some place I can improve and I will check with my crew chief to check which parts we lose on the track but it was amazing, a nice experience for me and also we tested in the night. As we have one test in the night, Race 3, it’s a good opportunity that we have a test here. At the same time we have 20 kilos more in the car [in accordance with the wildcard regulations], it’s not easy but I will try to improve step by step.”



Of his double-header challenge, Syahrin added: “I cannot wait to arrive in a good shape on the weekend to jump on the bike and suddenly jump in the car, this will be complicated but I will try to build my confidence, keep calm and make sure everything is under control.”



Photo:Sepang International Circuit

