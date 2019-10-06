Muller braced for more title twists and turns on the WTCR’s #RoadToMalaysia

Yvan Muller isn’t taking anything for granted despite entering the fight for the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

The most successful driver in World Touring Car history moved to within 16 points of new title leader Norbert Michelisz with a double victory for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co at WTCR Race of China last month.



Even on the back of his record points haul at the Ningbo International Speedpark, Muller expects more title twists and turns between now and the Malaysia super-finale in Sepang.



“We are still far away and there are a lot of points [to be won],” said Muller. “As this [Ningbo] shows, even if you are 80 points [down] it is not far away and we saw that last year. There’s no point to think of the championship. Before [Ningbo] I was here to help Thed [Björk]. Now the situation will change probably [but] let’s see if it stays like that to the end. Anything can happen.”



