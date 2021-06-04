Yvan Muller will start the first race of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season from pole position after he completed Nürburgring Nordschleife qualifying in the all-important P10.

Frenchman Muller, a four-time winner of the FIA World Touring Car Championship, is set to line up alongside his nephew and Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team-mate Yvan Muller at the front of the partially reversed grid for Race 1 – but it was mighty close.









Tom Coronel had been on course to land the coveted starting slot, but he missed out by just 0.002s – the equivalent of 11 centimetres of the 25.378-kilometre lap – in the second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS, which is making its world debut at WTCR Race of Germany.









“I can be pleased with that particularly when you are 51 years old at this circuit and with the commitment you have to give,” quipped Muller. “Let’s see what the race will bring. We were lucky with the weather in this session, but tomorrow it can be everything at The Green Hell.”

