Muller looks to 2018 for Ningbo WTCR win boost

Yvan Muller has recalled his Race 2 victory at the Ningbo International Speedpark as he begins his push for a win in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO this weekend.

Muller has yet to win during the 2019 WTCR / OSCARO season but will be looking to put that right in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



“We had a great race here last year and it goes without saying that my goal is to step back onto the top of the podium this year as well,” said the Frenchman, one of four drivers relying on the Chinese Geely Group Motorsport-developed Lynk & Co.

