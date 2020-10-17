Muller’s Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR was P10 in the Q2 session of qualifying, meaning he will start Race 2 from the front. His team-mate Ehrlacher was ninth fastest to lock out the front row for the Chinese customer racing brand.



Muller denied that he and Ehrlacher had been playing for the reverse-grid pole. “It was not really a strategy, we went as fast as we could,” he said. “That was our pace. After free practice I am pleased to be in the top 10. There is no pressure, we will do the best we can.”



The Comtoyou Audis of Nathanaël Berthon and Gilles Magnus will start behind them on row two, having set the eighth and seventh best times respectively in Q2. Jean-Karl Vernay – sixth fastest in the 10-minute session – will start on the third row.