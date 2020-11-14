The Cyan Racing driver was the slowest of the four Lynk & Co 03 TCRs in the 10-minute session. But while the other three progressed to the Q3 shootout, Muller was content to settle for the reverse-grid DHL Pole.



“It was not really the plan,” he said. “The plan was to get all four blue cars in the top 10 and we achieved that. My car was not fast enough in Q2, but it gains me the Race 2 pole position.”



King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz was ninth fastest in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR, so is due to join Muller on the front row. The second row is set to feature Gilles Magnus in his Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS and Michelisz’s team-mate Gabriele Tarquini – eighth and ninth fastest respectively in Q2.



Race 1 for WTCR Race of Aragón takes place on Sunday morning at 09.15h local time.