Muller to “push even harder” in WTCR

Yvan Muller has no plans to slow down, four years after he ‘retired’ from top-line motorsport.

Muller announced nearing the end of the 2016 FIA World Touring Car Championship season that he’d no longer race full time.



However, after a year working on Volvo Polestar’s title-winning WTCC campaign, Muller was back behind the wheel in 2018 when he challenged for the inaugural WTCR crown, losing out by three points in a final-race decider in Macau.



And after starting last December’s Sepang super-finale as one of four title contenders, Muller, 50, says he’s ready to push even harder in 2020 when he will partner his nephew Yann Ehrlacher at Cyan Racing Lynk & Co.



“Since I came back, I realised I still had the pleasure to do it,” he said. “With Yann also driving, my goal is to help him progress and that gives me even more motivation, plus the pleasure I have from being in the car. It helps me to still be competitive and we saw that last year.”



He continued: "Lynk & Co Cyan Racing is the right place to be. Everyone in the project, from Sweden to China, are motivated to push on for the ultimate goal of fighting for the world title again in 2020. Last year was a great testament to the efforts of everyone involved, going from the first development tests to winning races in less than 12 months. There is no doubt we need to push even harder this year, and I am ready."

