Yvan Muller ensured he will start Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal – the 100th WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race to be run – from pole position after qualifying in P10 at Vila Real.

The Frenchman, who is one of only three drivers to have competed in every WTCR race run so far, will start the partially reversed-grid second encounter from the front beside LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler’s Attila Tassi, who qualified ninth in his Honda Civic TCR.



Goodyear #Followtheleader Mikel Azcona will start from the second row, having qualified eighth fastest in the Q2 session, with Zengő Motorsport’s Rob Huff beside him in his Cupra Leon Competición.



Beside Muller, the only other drivers to have raced in all WTCR races run so far are his nephew and King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher and fellow Lynk & Co racer Thed Björk.



Race 1 of Race of Portugal takes place on Sunday at 13h10 local time, with Race 2 scheduled to follow at 17h15.

Ad

WTCR WTCR Qualifying flash: Urrutia pips Ehrlacher to Race 1 pole position 3 HOURS AGO

WTCR WTCR Race of Portugal: winners so far 8 HOURS AGO