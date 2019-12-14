Muller: we will never give up in WTCR title battle

Yvan Muller insists the battle to win the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO isn’t over.

Despite two tough qualifying sessions leaving the third-placed Frenchman languishing in P16, P13 and P13 on the grid for Sunday’s season-deciding races and 21 points adrift of leader Norbert Michelisz, Muller has vowed to fight on in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



"We have struggled with the balance and speed since the beginning of the day, especially the speed,” Muller said at the completion of Friday’s action. “The car is not that bad, but we are 30 kilograms heavier than the second heaviest car and 130 kilograms heavier than the lightest car. That equals to at least six tenths on this circuit. It is a shame that we lost out on the Q2 session by just eight hundredths, that can cost us a lot this weekend. But we will never give up.”



Muller’s team-mate Thed Björk also arrived in Malaysia as one of the title contenders. Having endured an off-form qualifying day, the Swede is 38 points behind Michelisz. With P19 his best starting position, Björk faces a tall order to take the crown but isn’t giving up.



"We have fought so hard all day to catch up,” he said. “The weight hurts us at Sepang with all of its long straights. But if it rains on Sunday, anything can happen. Everyone in the team will fight very hard until the flag drops in the final race of the year.”

