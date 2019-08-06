Munnich team motivated in WTCR

ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s success in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO is “great motivation" for the German squad, according to its Team Manager, Dominik Greiner.

Double race winner Esteban Guerrieri tops the standings ahead of part two of the 2019 season getting underway in China from 13-15 September, while team-mate and fellow Honda Civic Type R TCR-powered racer Néstor Girolami is sixth in the table with three wins.



Speaking following the WTCR Race of Portugal weekend in Vila Real last month, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Team Manager Dominik Greiner said: “We’releading the Drivers’ and Teams’ championships and this is fantastic news for the guys who have worked so hard across the whole season to put us in this position.



“We had some technical issues that certainly cost us some points [in Vila Real], but we recovered in a very strong manner. We learned a lot from what happened, and the target will be to make sure we come to the Asian races even stronger. To be in front is a great motivation for everybody.”

