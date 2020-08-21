My heart was aching, I wanted to turn left: King of WTCR on his return to racing

-

This time last week Norbert Michelisz, the King of WTCR, was revving up to go racing again.

Having been invited to drive the Hyundai Team Engstler VIP car in the latest rounds of ADAC TCR Germany at the Nürburgring, Hungarian hero Michelisz was about to get the chance to start his first race since he won the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at the Sepang super-finale on 15 December 2019.



“It was fantastic to be back,” said Michelisz. “To be honest, I was missing racing because it was a very long time since Sepang last year. Although we went for some testing, which was nice because I also missed driving the car a lot, I realised how much I love the pressure, the special atmosphere of a race weekend. Of course, it was only a one-off for me being a guest driver but I enjoyed a lot racing again.”



Michelisz was quickly on the pace, winning the first of two races in his Hyundai i20 R5, despite initial fears.



“I wouldn’t say I was worried, but eight or nine months had passed and with the starting procedure, with the rhythm of the racing weekend, I was a bit worried that it would take a long time. But it’s like riding a bicycle, you remember what to do and how it feels like, how to save a bit of energy during the day so you have everything there for qualifying and also the races.”



While WTCR Race of Germany uses the 25.378-kilometre Nordschleife layout, the ADAC TCR Germany event took place on the 3.629-kilometre Grand Prix Circuit.



“I was missing the Nordschleife but it was nice to drive the Grand Prix circuit as well,” said Michelisz. “When you arrive at the Nürburgring you realise you are in a special place, you have all these statues in the paddock, of Senna, Schumacher, all the great drivers and you realise it’s only a small turn to the left before the final corner and you are on the Nordschleife. Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible for me to get there this time but I will try to do one or two laps before we have our race there. That was the only reason why my heart was aching last weekend.”



WTCR Race of Germany runs from 24-26 September two weeks after the season-opening WTCR Race of Austria from 12-13 September.

