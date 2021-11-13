Target Competition’s Nicola Baldan returned to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as a fully-fledged competitor at WTCR of Italy last weekend having taken over one of the team’s all-season entries.

Baldan, who is based close to WTCR Race of Italy venue Adria International Raceway, drove his Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR to P19 and P18 in his home races with an appearance on the WTCR Trophy podium in Race 2 among the highlights.



“As the same as in Hungary everything was new and we had to start from a white paper and try to do our best,” said Baldan, who was in action at WTCR Race of Hungary in August as a wildcard entrant. “I had just a little bit of more experience with my Hyundai Elantra and the Goodyear tyres. We progressively bested our lap times all weekend long, a very positive thing for us. It means we were working on right direction. In particular, I improved my feeling with the car, the tyres and the track.



“In Qualifying we gained the 10th row, not a big position but it was positive, we constantly reduced the gap from the top drivers of the standings. And for us, with very few kilometres and experience with this car, it was very important.



“I’m satisfied about my races. I improved my performances from the session before and I battled with the WTCR drivers. Seeing I can be with them and they did not run away pushed me a lot. We had a good race pace, if we had the chance to start more in front, we could have reached a better result.



“The WTCR experience was incredible and unforgettable: a dream came true. I want to thank Target Competition and Hyundai Motorsport for the support, together with all my partners that help me to keep on my career. We came back home with a very positive weekend, a great experience. Now we know we are working on the right direction for the future.”

