Tom Coronel got his 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup bid underway at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France last weekend, twice finishing in the points aboard his Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS.

The Dutch Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport looks back on an event of differing fortunes at Circuit de Pau-Ville, where he had last raced in 2009.

Ad

Saturday May 7“I had to find my way again. We were doing nicely [in free practice] in terms of speed and that gave me a good feeling for qualifying. Too bad there was nothing more in store than 16th on the grid, I am really disappointed with that. I just didn’t get it right in Qualifying. Once, I made a mistake myself, then I got stuck in traffic and during my next attempt, I had a slow puncture on the right front tyre, so that didn’t help either. In terms of speed, I certainly would have been able to pull it off, but at a street circuit, you also have to be at the right place at the right time and unfortunately, that didn't work out. And yes, that annoys me quite a lot.”

WTCR One to keep for the King of WTCR after another Goodyear 11 HOURS AGO

Sunday May 8“In Race 1, I really had a rocket start. The circuit is very narrow in the first corner, so it was quite messy with some contact, too. Eventually, I was able to overtake Tiago Monteiro and Rob Huff, so that were the first two places done. Then, Huff and I got involved in a nice fight that actually lasted all race long. The rear end of my car was quite damaged, he just kept pushing, but it was a nice and fair race. We are racing buddies, we know how to handle that. So I eventually finished 11th, which is not too bad at all at a street circuit, coming from 16th on the grid.

“I really had a mega start in Race 2, I was on the inside and had already overtaken three drivers again, but all of a sudden, everything was stuck in front of me, so I had to brake hard and was fully locked in behind my team-mates. As a result, I had to start all over again from the back and from last place, I managed to overtake some drivers again and finished twelfth. P11 and P12 from 16th on the grid isn’t too bad and also without any damage to speak of. That was quite a decent start. We scored points, we were clever. That is the main thing.”

WTCR Don’t miss! WTCR Race of France review show on Eurosport tonight 20 HOURS AGO