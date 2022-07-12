It’s not just Dániel Nagy’s CUPRA Leon Competición that needs to be restored to full working order ahead of next week’s WTCR Race of Italy.

Having taken a 27g impact in the closing stages of WTCR Race of Portugal earlier this month, Nagy’s Zengő Motorsport entry is in need of substantial repair ahead of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s first visit to Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi from July 22-24.

But the 24-year-old Hungarian must also recover from a finger break in his right hand, which he sustained in the collision with Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver Nathanaël Berthon on the challenging Vila Real street track on July 3.

“I had surgery and the doctors are looking forward to me having a perfect hand quite soon,” said Nagy. “It’s getting better but it’s not in a perfect shape yet. And we are still analysing the exact damage because the car has just come back from the race weekend.

“There are two factors for Italy. I need to have my hand recovered and this still concerns me. It depends on my doctors to how quick I can recover and secondly for sure we need to rebuild the car and see if we need to change the chassis or not.

“If we have the parts to fix the car my team will do it for sure, it’s no question. I had a complete disaster in Qualifying at the Hungaroring [last month] and my car was ready to race 10 hours later so I have a very good team with very good mechanics. The concern is do we have enough parts and is it possible to do [repair the car].”

Hungarian Nagy explained what wrong for him to have ended Race 2 needing hospital treatment.

“We did some changes for the second race and I did some improvement on my driving as well and the result was finally a better pace,” Nagy said. “I had some great battles with some of the Audis and I could overtake Berthon with a good Joker Lap strategy.

“It was around two-three laps remaining when I hit the kerb with the left-hand side of the car in the downhill chicane and with that I got a puncture. My car was undrivable so I went into the barrier. The first initial hit was nothing dramatic, it was 20-30 kph hit with no big damage on the front of the car. But then Nath was coming with race pace behind me and had no chance to avoid the accident and hit my car at a pretty bad angle in the left-side door.

“It was really, really a big hit – the FIA measured 27g in Berthon’s car and he hit with this force in the weakest point of my car. So thank you to CUPRA for building a strong car that I could walk out of the accident.”

