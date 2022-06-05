Dániel Nagy reckons racing at home in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup can only help him to perform at the highest level possible.

Nagy, who drivers a CUPRA Leon Competición for top Hungarian team Zengő Motorsport is in his first full season of WTCR action having made his first appearance as a home wildcard racer when the Hungaroring hosted the second ever WTCR event.

Speaking ahead of next week’s WTCR Race of Hungary from June 11-12, Nagy said: “The race in Hungary is, for sure, special but I think it’s special for all the drivers because the atmosphere we have with all the fans is really something. But to be Hungarian and racing at that event is even bigger.

“I have been following all the touring car action at the Hungaroring from the beginning, first from the grandstands as a fan, then I was there in the support races and now it’s like the fifth time to be part of the Hungarian touring car event at international level, so I am really looking forward to meet all the fans, the friends and the family. It’s also the home event for Zengő Motorsport and I really want to perform well for them.”

